Tuchel offered two-year contract extension after leading Chelsea to Champions League glory

Chelsea has released a statement saying that it has extended manager Thomas Tuchel's contract by two years to June 2024.

Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as head coach in January, guided the London club to its second Champions League title after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

"I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family," said Tuchel after signing the extension.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

READ|Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal when loan deal expires

Tuchel has managed 30 games for Chelsea, out of which there have been 19 victories and five defeats. His arrival has improved Chelsea's defence drastically as the club created a record by conceding just four goals in its entire Champions League campaign.

Apart from leading the club to a top-four finish in the Premier League, Tuchel had a chance at domestic success as he led Chelsea to the FA Cup final as well. However, it was beaten 1-0 by Leicester City in the final as Brendan Rodgers lifted his first honour with the Foxes.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family."

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea."

"We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons."