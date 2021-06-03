Football Football Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal when loan deal expires Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of this season at Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid, will head back to the La Liga club. AP London 03 June, 2021 21:38 IST Martin Odegaard made 20 appearances for Arsenal. - AP AP London 03 June, 2021 21:38 IST Martin Odegaard will leave Arsenal when his loan deal expires at the end of June, the English club said Thursday.The 22-year-old Norway midfielder spent the second half of this season on loan from Real Madrid, where he is expected to return and encounter a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.RELATED| Vazquez extends stay with Real Madrid Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the team's final Premier League game of the season that he hoped to have given Odegaard “the hope and the feeling that this could be a good place for him.”Brazil defender David Luiz and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos are also leaving when their contracts end on June 30, Arsenal said. Ceballos was also on loan from Real Madrid. Read more stories on Football For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.