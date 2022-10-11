Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League LIVE: VAR denies Rodrigo goal; Haaland on bench

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Copenhagen vs Manchester City Group G Champions League match.

Pep Guardiola’s men in blue will aim to replicate the performance they put on against Copenhagen last week at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City registered a 5-0 win against the Danish club.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City : Ederson - Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Gundogan, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Alvarez

Copenhagen : Grabara, Jensen, Boilesen, Khocholava, Kristiansen, Jelert, Lerager, Stemanic, Claesson, Claesson, Daramy

When and where to watch

Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 pm IST on Tuesday.

The match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.