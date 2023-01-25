Football

UEFA Nations League finals draw: Netherlands vs Croatia, Spain vs Italy; all you need to know

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Nations League draw that happened on Wednesday.

25 January, 2023
The Netherlands will host the 2023 Nations League finals, with matches at Rotterdam’s Feijenoord Stadion and the FC Twente Stadion in Enschede.

The Netherlands will host the 2023 Nations League finals, with matches at Rotterdam's Feijenoord Stadion and the FC Twente Stadion in Enschede.

The UEFA Nations League draw was made on Wednesday as host Netherlands is set to face Croatia in the semifinals .

The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord.

In the other semifinal, Spain will play European champion Italy on June 15 in Enschede at the home of Twente.

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Nations League finals:

How many teams have qualified for the UEFA Nations League finals?

Host Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and Italy are the teams that have qualified for the UEFA Nations League finals.

What is the format of the UEFA Nations League finals?

Wednesday’s draw, conducted at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland, has the Dutch hosting the Croats, fresh from reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, in Rotterdam on June 14 with Italy and Spain clashing in Enschede the next day.

The winners advance to the final in Rotterdam on June 18, with the third-place playoff earlier the same day in Enschede.

How did the teams qualify?

The four countries were winners of their respective League A groups last year and will compete in the mini-tournament in mid-year to decide the 2022-23 title.

When and where are the 2023 Nations League matches happening?

The Netherlands will host the 2023 Nations League finals, with matches slated to be conducted at Rotterdam’s Feijenoord Stadion and the FC Twente Stadion in Enschede.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Semi-final 1: Netherlands vs Croatia - 14 June (Rotterdam, 1:15am IST)

Semi-final 2: Italy vs Spain 15 June (Enschede, 1:15am IST)

Third-place match: 18 June (Enschede, 7:30pm IST)

Final: 18 June (Rotterdam, 1:15am IST)

(With inputs from Reuters)

