MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end “cancer” of football violence

More than 100 people have been charged with felony and detained pending trial over the clashes before a match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in Athens.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 18:11 IST , Athens - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland.
FILE PHOTO: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: RICHARD JUILLIART/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: RICHARD JUILLIART/ AP

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin urged Europe on Wednesday to help eliminate hooliganism, which he called “the cancer of football”, days after a man was killed in clashes before a match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in Greece.

After a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Ceferin said that the problem was Europe-wide and cooperation was needed to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“This is the cancer of football and those are not football fans,” Ceferin said. “We came to a position where we have to say enough... we have to stop this.

RELATED: Champions League: AEK Athens v Dinamo Zagreb match postponed after fan dies in clashes

“Violence and hooliganism are not only a Greek problem,” he said adding European countries, institutions and media had to work together to help end football violence.

More than 100 people, most of them Croatian citizens, have been charged with felony and detained pending trial over the clashes that led to 29-year-old AEK fan Michalis Katsouris being stabbed to death in Athens, Greek authorities said.

The pre-trial detentions have led to tension between Greece and Croatia on a political level.

Greek diplomats said the country’s foreign minister George Gerapetritis assured his Croatian counterpart that the rights of those detained would be fully respected.

Greece has made repeated efforts to reform football, which has been plagued by violence on and off the pitch.

Last year, a 19-year-old fan was beaten and stabbed to death outside Aris Thessaloniki’s stadium.

Mitsotakis said that Greece was exploring a further tightening of rules to help end violence at sporting events.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA /

AEK Athens /

Dinamo Zagreb

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end “cancer” of football violence
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Miyazawa leads Golden Boot race, Mary Earps in race for Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup live streaming info: When, where to watch 2nd round prelims
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end “cancer” of football violence
    Reuters
  2. Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle to host two friendlies for kingdom’s national team ahead of Asian Cup
    AP
  3. Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup winner Paredes joins Roma from PSG on a two-year deal
    AP
  5. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: Streaming info, preview; EBFC vs PFC lineups announced
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end “cancer” of football violence
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Miyazawa leads Golden Boot race, Mary Earps in race for Golden Glove
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup live streaming info: When, where to watch 2nd round prelims
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment