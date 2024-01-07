MagazineBuy Print

Villa has demonstrated growth in mentality, says boss Emery

Even though Villa picked up a narrow win - its first FA Cup win since 2016 - on Saturday, Villa praised his side for its impressive league record this season.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 13:38 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts during the side’s match against Middlesborough.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts during the side’s match against Middlesborough. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts during the side’s match against Middlesborough. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aston Villa booked its place in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2016 with a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, and manager Unai Emery said his high-flying Premier League club has developed a big-game mentality.

Despite an impressive league form this season, Villa was not expected to have an easy game against the Championship side, given its recent record in the FA Cup, where it has lost the last eight matches.

Villa, which trails leader Liverpool by just three points in second place in the league, has won the FA Cup seven times, but not since 1957.

“We played big passions, being mature, I think we are growing up our mentality in matches like that,” Emery said. “At the beginning, we were favourite to win, but difficult to face each match.

“We were being passionate and trying to keep in mind our game plan, and after that moment we reacted again, we pushed in the last minute because we took two or three chances and we scored one of them.”

Emery said Villa is trying to give itself another chance at silverware.

“We were speaking before the match about the FA Cup ... We’re speaking about our players, how much they were successful in this competition — not a lot! Only Emiliano (Martinez) and Calum Chambers won with Arsenal,” he said.

“A long time Villa was successful in this competition with seven titles. We are here trying to do another step ahead in this club, trying to play facing different competition and trying to be contending to get something.”

Villa next takes a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton in the league on January 14.

Unai Emery /

Aston Villa

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
