MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad

With increasing pressure after exiting the Champions League and League Cup while also sitting ninth in the top flight, Howe said he was happy with his team’s display at the Stadium of Light.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 11:19 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Carl Recine
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Carl Recine

Newcastle United’s 3-0 victory over bitter rivals Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday can act as a launch pad for the Premier League club’s campaign to get back on track, manager Eddie Howe said.

Daniel Ballard’s own goal and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak’s double helped the Magpies, which was off the back of just one win in its last eight matches in all competitions, end its wait for a derby victory against the Championship side since 2011.

With increasing pressure after exiting the Champions League and League Cup while also sitting ninth in the top flight, Howe said he was happy with his team’s display at the Stadium of Light.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

When asked if Newcastle could use the win as a launch pad, Howe said: “Well, hopefully. That’s how we have to look at it.

“Naturally, when you don’t win for a period of time, confidence can be affected. Our players are the same as any others.

“Today will have done them the world of good. We’ve not just won the game, but we’ve performed well, we’ve scored goals, we’ve kept a clean sheet so all round, it’s a very good day.”

Having crashed out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage in the last three seasons, Howe said Newcastle would love a deep run in the competition this time around.

ALSO READ | Chelsea begins FA Cup with easy win; Aston Villa, Bournemouth also advance

“The third round has not been kind to us the last couple of years, two difficult moments for us,” he added.

“But those moments actually helped us grow. Now we stand here and we know we needed to win today, so we’re delighted to do that and yes, we’d love a run in the FA Cup. It’s an important competition now for us.”

Newcastle will next host Manchester City in the league at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Eddie Howe /

Newcastle United /

Sunderland /

Premier League 2023-24 /

FA Cup /

Champions League /

League Cup /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara jumps VVS Laxman to fourth in all-time First Class runs among Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
  2. Ghana veteran Andre Ayew eyes AFCON scoring record
    AFP
  3. Lille registers club record 12-0 win in French Cup
    AP
  4. Chelsea begins FA Cup with easy win; Aston Villa, Bournemouth also advance
    AP
  5. Real Madrid eases past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: We were putting in effort but couldn’t get any edges, says Andhra bowler Sasikanth
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Eddie Howe wants misfiring Newcastle to use Sunderland win as launch pad
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara jumps VVS Laxman to fourth in all-time First Class runs among Indians
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment