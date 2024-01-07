MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lille registers club record 12-0 win in French Cup

Canada striker Jonathan David and Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova took advantage with a hat trick each, while Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici and Iceland’s Hakon Haraldsson grabbed two goals apiece

Published : Jan 07, 2024 08:31 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Lille celebrates after the win against Golden Lion.
Lille celebrates after the win against Golden Lion. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lille celebrates after the win against Golden Lion. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lille recorded its highest ever win in a 12-0 rout of Golden Lion from the French West Indies to reach the French Cup round of 32 on Saturday.

Golden Lion is based nearly 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) from Lille and plays at Saint-Joseph in the Martinique league.

But Lille coach Paulo Fonseca fully respected the opponent by picking his strongest side.

Canada striker Jonathan David and Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova took advantage with a hat trick each, while Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici and Iceland’s Hakon Haraldsson grabbed two goals apiece.

Golden Lion goalkeeper Gilles Meslin kept the score down with several fine saves.

There were no big upsets although Nice — second in the French league behind Paris Saint-Germain — needed penalty kicks to beat second-tier Auxerre at home.

PSG will against regional side Revel and Marseille visits fifth-tier Thionville Lusitanos on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lille /

French Cup /

PSG /

Nice

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lille registers club record 12-0 win in French Cup
    AP
  2. NBA: Draymond Green reinstated from suspension after missing 12 games
    AP
  3. Werner’s loan move ‘only right’ says Leipzig coach amid Spurs interest
    AFP
  4. Chelsea begins FA Cup with easy win; Aston Villa, Bournemouth also advance
    AP
  5. Real Madrid eases past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lille registers club record 12-0 win in French Cup
    AP
  2. Chelsea begins FA Cup with easy win; Aston Villa, Bournemouth also advance
    AP
  3. Real Madrid eases past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16
    AFP
  4. Atletico Madrid defeats third-division club Lugo to reach Copa del Rey last 16
    AP
  5. Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lille registers club record 12-0 win in French Cup
    AP
  2. NBA: Draymond Green reinstated from suspension after missing 12 games
    AP
  3. Werner’s loan move ‘only right’ says Leipzig coach amid Spurs interest
    AFP
  4. Chelsea begins FA Cup with easy win; Aston Villa, Bournemouth also advance
    AP
  5. Real Madrid eases past Arandina to reach Copa del Rey last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment