Atletico Madrid defeats third-division club Lugo to reach Copa del Rey last 16

Memphis Depay, Angel Correa scored for Atletico, which was coming off a loss at Girona in the Spanish league. Atletico is 10 points off the lead at the league’s halfway point.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 23:15 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Atletico Madrid player celebrating after the goal.
Atletico Madrid player celebrating after the goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid player celebrating after the goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Memphis Depay scored twice in the second half as Atletico Madrid defeated third-division club Lugo 3-1 to reach the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Angel Correa also scored for Atletico, which was coming off a loss at Girona in the Spanish league. Atletico is 10 points off the lead at the league’s halfway point.

Correa opened the scoring two minutes into the match, and Leandro Antonetti equalized for Lugo in the 39th.

Memphis, who hasn’t often started this season, put Atletico ahead again in the 66th and added to the lead in the 74th.

Defending Copa champion Real Madrid visited fourth-division club Arandina later Saturday. Barcelona takes on Barbastro, also from the fourth division, on Sunday.

Other first-division clubs playing on Saturday during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day — one of the biggest holidays in Spain — included Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis and Girona, the second-placed team in the league behind Madrid.

Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona and Osasuna are making their Copa debuts in this round, which is still played in single elimination games.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

