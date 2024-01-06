MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for an end to FA Cup replays to avoid fixture congestion ahead of his side’s third-round tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 21:11 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called for an end to FA Cup replays to avoid fixture congestion ahead of his side’s third-round tie at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The third round is the stage where England’s leading clubs enter the celebrated knockout competition and Arsenal goes into Sunday’s game having fallen five points behind Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers.

The Gunners are set for a 13-day break following the Cup tie but a draw at the Emirates Stadium would mean the two sides having to meet at Anfield during a rare near two-week long rest for Arsenal amid their domestic and European commitments.

READ | Newcastle secures 3-0 win over Sunderland in FA Cup derby

Arsenal could be involved in a rejigged Champions League next season and Arteta, asked if England’s governing Football Association, should scrap replays, replied: “I think so.

“We will see what happens because with the new format of the Champions League, there will be more games (to play) so I don’t know how we are going to fit them in.”

The Spaniard also told a pre-match press conference: “The (mini) break will be minimal and we have plans for both scenarios. We want to win the game and we will try to win the game, but (cancelling replays) has to be considered.”

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Liverpool /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal /

Jurgen Klopp /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: TT 3-2 GG, Pawan’s Titans vs Fazel’s Giants; Arjun hands Jaipur Pink Panthers a 41-31 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
    AFP
  3. Former France defender Chimbonda ready to play again at 44
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle secures 3-0 win over Sunderland in FA Cup derby
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
    AFP
  2. Former France defender Chimbonda ready to play again at 44
    Reuters
  3. Newcastle secures 3-0 win over Sunderland in FA Cup derby
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish
    Reuters
  5. PSG defender Milan Skriniar suffers injury, needs operation on left ankle
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: TT 3-2 GG, Pawan’s Titans vs Fazel’s Giants; Arjun hands Jaipur Pink Panthers a 41-31 victory over U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal boss Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays
    AFP
  3. Former France defender Chimbonda ready to play again at 44
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle secures 3-0 win over Sunderland in FA Cup derby
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports news wrap, January 6
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment