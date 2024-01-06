MagazineBuy Print

Newcastle secures 3-0 win over Sunderland in FA Cup derby

Newcastle United made light work of north-east rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak’s double secured a 3-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 20:50 IST , SUNDERLAND, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring thei third goal.
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring thei third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates scoring thei third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United made light work of north-east rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak’s double secured a 3-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Second-tier Sunderland might have fancied its chances with Newcastle on a run of five defeats in its last six Premier League games, but was no match for Eddie Howe’s side.

An own goal by Dan Ballard in the 35th minute and Sweden striker Isak’s effort following a defensive mistake immediately after the break put Eddie Howe’s side in charge.

READ | Serie A: Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

The first meeting of the sides since 2016 never really threatened any fireworks and while Sunderland did improve to create a few chances, Izak’s late penalty after a foul on Anthony Gordon by Ballard sent the away fans into party mode.

In the day’s other early ties, minor league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time -- Sam Corne scoring the only goal from the penalty spot.

Championship leaders Leicester City won 3-2 at Millwall while Ipswich Town, who are also targeting a Premier League return, won 3-1 at Wimbledon.

Coventry City thrashed Oxford United 6-2.

