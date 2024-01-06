MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Late Frattesi goal gives Inter 2-1 win over Verona in dramatic finish

Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, who missed a late penalty, as the hosts moved five points clear in Serie A on Saturday.

Published : Jan 06, 2024 19:31 IST , MILAN, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, right, celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring his side’s second goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, right, celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, right, celebrates with Lautaro Martinez after scoring his side’s second goal during the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi struck in added time to snatch a 2-1 win against Hellas Verona, who missed a late penalty, as the hosts moved five points clear in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter opened the scoring through Lautaro Martinez in the 13th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s pass found the Argentine forward in the box ahead of defender Josh Doig and he calmly shot low past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo into the corner.

READ | PSG defender Milan Skriniar suffers injury, needs operation on left ankle

Verona equalised in the 74th when Thomas Henry, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, got a touch to Ondrej Duda’s cross that beat Inter keeper Yann Sommer.

Just when it looked as if Inter would have to settle for its second consecutive draw substitute Frattesi pounced after Montipo spilled the ball to net the winner in the 93rd minute.

There was more late drama when Verona was awarded a penalty but Henry’s effort hit the post and Inter held on for the win.

Inter stretched its lead over second-placed Juventus, who travels to bottom side Salernitana on Sunday. The defeat saw Verona drop into the relegation zone in 18th spot on 14 points.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
