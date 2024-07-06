MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Three key battles to look out for in URU v BRA quarterfinal

With 24 Copa titles between the two heavyweights, both sides have players who can set up brilliant individual battles on the field that can have significant impact on the game’s result.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 20:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match.
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Panama during a Copa America Group C match. | Photo Credit: AP

In a South American special in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals, Uruguay and Brazil will meet each other on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

With 24 Copa titles between the two heavyweights, both sides have players who can set up brilliant individual battles on the field that can have significant impact on the game’s result.

Darwin Nunez-Marquinhos

While Liverpool and Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has had a decent tournament so far, having scored twice in the group stage, the 25-year-old would be up against an experienced 30-year-old Marquinhos inside the Brazil box.

In the Brazil matches that were closely contested, the Paris Saint-Germain centre back notched up four tackles both against Costa Rica and Colombia.

On the other hand, Nunez might have to make good on his chances more often but his xG was close to one in Uruguay’s opening two group stage matches. Moreover, the forward also likes to take on the defender, a skill he mostly succeeds in.

Bruno Guimaraes-Federico Vaverde

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is known to be quite physical in the middle of the park, which is evidenced by the eight tackles he has made in three games. Moreover, he loves to help in transitional play and carry the ball to the final third, which is shown by an average passing accuracy of close to 90 per cent.

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, on the other hand, always has a goal in him and isn’t afraid to take a crack at the opposition’s goalkeeper. In the ongoing tournament, he scored once during Uruguay’s 5-0 win over Bolivia.

Ronald Araujo-Rodrygo

Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo will be familiar with each other from La Liga’s El Classico days, and therefore one can expect a fierce battle between the two.

Araujo was especially on the top of his game against a troublesome USA in Uruguay’s final group stage match, in which he three tackles and intercepted the ball four times.

While the 23-year-old Brazilian forward in Rodrygo is yet to open his account in the tournament, the Uruguayan defenders will be wary of his movement in and around the box.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Uruguay /

Copa America 2024

