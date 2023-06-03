UWCL: Barcelona beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to win its second Women’s Champions League title

Barcelona pulled off a brilliant comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Saturday.
Wolfsburg, which had pipped Arsenal in the semifinal, started on the offensive right from kick-off and Ewa Pajor found the breakthrough within three minutes, with a rocket from outside the box.
The Polish forward continued to be a menace for Barca femeni when she assisted Alexandra Popp to double the lead, sinking the 2020-21 UWCL Champion’s hopes of a comback.
But after restart, the Liga F champion looked to start afresh and Patricia Guijarro mesmerised a fully packed stadium with a race, five minutes into restart.
As Wolfsburg made an attempt to get its foot back in control, Fridolina Rolfoe’s strike ended the competition, sealing the title for the girls in red and blue.
This is the second Champions League title for Barcelona, with the first coming two years ago, when it had beaten Chelsea 2-1 in the final.
More to follow.
