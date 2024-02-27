UWNL 2024: FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Spain eyes Nations League title

Reigning world champion Spain can claim another title on Wednesday when it faces France in the final of the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League, while the Netherlands and Germany meet to decide who will join it in qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Spain’s World Cup triumph in Sydney last August ended up being somewhat overshadowed by Spanish football federation boss Luis Rubiales’s forced kiss on midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the final against England.

Rubiales recently had a three-year ban from football upheld by FIFA and is also set to go on trial over the kiss, while the Spain team –- led by Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati -- has tried to keep the focus on football.

Under new coach Montse Tome, Spain comfortably topped its Nations League group ahead of Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, and then defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in Seville in last Friday’s semifinal.

Winning through to the final also allowed it to take one of two qualifying spots open to European nations for the women’s football tournament at the Olympics. It is the first time it has qualified for the Games.

However, star Barcelona midfielder Bonmati believes Spain’s World Cup success has not had the hoped-for impact on the women’s game in the country.

“Unfortunately I can’t say a lot of things have changed,” Bonmati said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe.

“We have the example of the English, when they won the Euro (in 2022). We saw a real change following their success at a nationwide level.

‘Served no purpose’

“It had repercussions, and there was more investment in the domestic league. The stadiums are full when England play. It makes me jealous because I can’t say the same thing has happened here.

“There are still so many things to do here and I have the impression that the World Cup has not served any purpose.”

She complained that the match against the Netherlands was moved at short notice from Cadiz to Seville, where the final will also be played.

“We were supposed to play in Cadiz and in the end we changed the venue to La Cartuja. That wouldn’t happen with the boys,” she said.

France had already qualified for the Olympics automatically as the host country and Herve Renard’s team is now hoping to win a first international title in the Nations League to set it up for the Games.

The Netherlands entertains Germany in Heerenveen in the third-place play-off with the winner of that game also progressing to Paris 2024.

Germany lost 2-1 to France in Lyon in its semifinal last Friday and must now overcome the Dutch if it is to go to the Olympics, in which it won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

After flopping at last year’s World Cup, in which it exited in the group stage, its form has improved under veteran interim coach Horst Hrubesch, who took Germany’s men to the final of the 2016 Olympics.

However, the Dutch – whose coach Andries Jonker used to manage Wolfsburg in the men’s German Bundesliga -- are hoping to make the most of home advantage at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

“We still have a chance,” of reaching the Olympics, said captain Sherida Spitse after the semifinal, “We are very happy with that. We are playing at home with the crowd behind us.”