CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0

Mexico stunned the United States with only its second-ever victory over the four-time world champions on Monday in the CONCACAF women’s Gold Cup.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 11:37 IST , Los Angeles

AP
United States forward Trinity Rodman chases the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup women’s tournament match against Mexico.
United States forward Trinity Rodman chases the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup women’s tournament match against Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States forward Trinity Rodman chases the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup women’s tournament match against Mexico. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico beat the United States for the second time ever, getting goals from Lizbeth Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo for a 2-0 victory Monday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

The U.S. entered the game 40-1-1 against its rival, with its only previous loss a 2-1 decision during Women’s World Cup qualifying in 2010.

It was the first loss for the U.S. under interim coach Twila Kilgore, who took over after the team’s dramatic exit from the Women’s World Cup last summer in the round of 16. Emma Hayes will take over for Kilgore this spring.

READ | Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United

Mexico, which failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup, finished atop Group A in the Gold Cup while the United States finished second. Both teams advanced to the knockout round.

Ovalle, who plays for Tigres, put Mexico ahead in the 28th minute. U.S. defender Becky Sauerbrunn tried to defend Ovalle but kicked the ball right at her. Ovalle floated a shot over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and two U.S. defenders and into the net.

It was the first goal conceded by the U.S. to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches.

Mexico nearly scored again in first-half stoppage time but Karla Nieto’s shot from distance hit the crossbar.

Kiana Palacios had a good chance to give Mexico a cushion but her shot hit defender Abby Dahlkemper and bounded away.

Pelayo scored from distance in stoppage time and Mexico’s players celebrated wildly on the field.

The United States saw success from its teenagers in the first two games of the tournament. Olivia Moultrie, 18, scored twice in a 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic and Jaedyn Shaw, 19, scored a pair in a 4-0 victory over Argentina.

This is the first-ever Women’s Gold Cap, created to give women’s teams in the CONCACAF region more competitive matches. Twelve teams played group-stage matches across three cities: Carson, San Diego and Houston.

Argentina beat the Dominican Republic 3-0 earlier Monday in Group A.

Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
