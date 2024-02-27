MagazineBuy Print

Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United

The 32-year-old, who previously coached Chelsea’s Under-23 side and was an assistant coach with the Wales national team, will leave United after their Premier League game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 11:19 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Eric Ramsey in Manchester United training.
FILE PHOTO: Eric Ramsey in Manchester United training. | Photo Credit: X @FabrizioRomano
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Eric Ramsey in Manchester United training. | Photo Credit: X @FabrizioRomano

First-team coach Eric Ramsay has left Manchester United to join Minnesota United, both clubs announced on Monday, with the Welshman becoming the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 32-year-old, who previously coached Chelsea’s Under-23 side and was an assistant coach with the Wales national team, will leave United after their Premier League game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining a club with such a strong football culture, a fanatic fan-base and a brilliant infrastructure,” Ramsay said.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the club’s staff throughout the process and you can’t help but feel everyone’s passion for moving the club forward.”

Minnesota won their opening league game and sit third in the Western Conference, level on points with leaders Portland Timbers.

