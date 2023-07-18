MagazineBuy Print

Van der Sar no longer in ICU; provides health update from hospital

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide a health update, saying that he is no longer in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Published : Jul 18, 2023 22:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Edwin van der Sar is no longer in the ICU.  
Edwin van der Sar is no longer in the ICU.   | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Edwin van der Sar is no longer in the ICU.   | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide a health update, saying that he is no longer in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.,” Van der Sar said.

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery.”

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia.

Van der Sar spent six years as a player at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011. He quit from his role of chief executive at Ajax before the end of last season as the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009. 

