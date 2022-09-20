Football

Verratti out of Italy’s Nations League games with calf injury

Italy will be without Marco Verratti for its upcoming Nations League matches after the Paris St Germain midfielder had to be substituted due to a calf injury on Sunday.

Reuters
20 September, 2022 06:22 IST
Paris St Germain’s Marco Verratti in action with Brest’s Haris Belkebla

Paris St Germain’s Marco Verratti in action with Brest’s Haris Belkebla | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Verratti was forced to leave the field in the 64th minute of their 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Olympique Lyonnais and PSG head coach Christophe Galtier said he would be examined on Monday.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini told reporters that the 29-year-old would not be available when they host England on Friday in Milan before travelling to Budapest to meet Hungary three days later.

“Verratti won’t make it,” Mancini said. “He took a knock on his calf and can’t even walk at the moment. We’re probably going to call up Davide Frattesi.”

PSG confirmed that Verratti would return to the French club to receive treatment for “a contusion with deep haematoma” of the left calf.

Italy has five points from four games in League A Group 3 and is third behind Germany and leaders Hungary.

