From almost playing for Nigeria to winning World Cup with Spain - the Vicky Lopez story

When Spain beat Colombia to win the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, it became the first country to defend the title successfully.

Unlike its previous spell in 2018, La Furia Roja had a different sort of journey in India, scoring half the number of goals (6) it did four years ago. But one player who was the architect of attacks for the team was a 16-year-old from Barcelona – Vicky Lopez.

“Winning a World Cup was one of my dreams,” she said, after the match.

“The good thing is that this is the lowest category in the Spanish team. So, hopefully, I’ll be able to keep on growing and developing and playing in higher categories, the elite and national teams.

Now, I’m playing at the Barcelona Football Club. I just want to learn from other players and hopefully, I’ll be able to win a title with my club,” she added.

Born to a Nigerian mother and a Spanish father, Lopez was eligible to play for Nigeria ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

“Nigeria is still an option but no one from the Federation has contacted us,” Jesus Lopez-Serrano Perez, her father, had told allnigeriasoccer.com in June, last year, “It would make Vicky very excited if she receives a call-up to play for Nigeria, but it is very likely that in September she will be called up for the Women’s U17 EURO qualifiers.”

The call-up for Flamingoes never arrived and Lopez ended up playing for Spain at the U-17 women’s European Championships, where she didn’t just become an engine in attack but also scored on her debut in the EUROs.

Spain finished as runner-up at the European Championship, but on a day when Lopez lifted the World Cup, her ‘second home’, Nigeria, also secured a win – a well-fought 3-2 win against Germany in the bronze medal match.

“When I found out that Nigeria won after the game went into the penalty shootout, it was very encouraging for me. It helped me in my finals,” she said.

Lopez attracted attention while playing football on the beaches of Benidorm – a town where Alfredo Ulloa, the president of the football club, Madrid CFF, also happened to spend his summer. Alfredo signed the youngster for the youth team and the rest is history.

In the 2019-20 season, with 60 goals in 17 matches, Lopez became the promised youngster of Spanish football – the ‘chosen one’ scored seven goals, including a hattrick in the final as Madrid CFF won the La Liga Promises Femenina.

The Barcelona player had four key contributions (two goals, one assist and one key pass) in Spain’s seven goals in the tournament, including two crucial goals against Japan in the quarterfinals.

“We are very fortunate because Vicky adapts very well to several positions,” Spain’s head coach Kenio Gonzalo said, talking about her presence on the pitch.

“I have talked about this with her for a long time. She’s working very hard and she knows that she needs to find the positions where she can hurt the opponent. And she’s one of those players who’s able to take a deep breath, look around what’s happening, and then be able to generate a great football,” he added.

Spain saw the emergence of a star in Claudio Pina in the last edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup, when the forward won the Golden Ball and steered her side to its first World Cup title.

Four years later, when La Furia Roja defended the title, Lopez rose to the occasion – winning the World Cup as well as the Golden Ball.

“I’m very proud of the work that they’ve done. By training with my fellow players, I have learned so much,” says Lopez, “I try to get their advice. They support me and I’m always so excited to come to the Under-17 National Team and give it my all.”

The baton from Pina to Lopez happened at the club level as well.

At 16 years, 1 month and 19 days, she has surpassed Claudia Pina as the youngest player to make her official debut for Barcelona’s first team.

The slogan of the U-17 Women’s World Cup was ‘Kick Off the Dream’.

Lopez, starring for Barcelona and winning the World Cup with Spain, has made herself the perfect emissary of it – settling well in a global tournament away from home, and realising her ‘dream’ as the cherry on top.