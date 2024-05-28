MagazineBuy Print

Injury rules Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen out of key World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria welcomes South Africa to Uyo on June 7, before travelling to Ivory Coast for a second World Cup qualifying match against Benin three days later.

Published : May 28, 2024 22:38 IST , Abuja - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that Osimhen will be sidelined for at least four weeks.
FILE PHOTO: The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that Osimhen will be sidelined for at least four weeks. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that Osimhen will be sidelined for at least four weeks. | Photo Credit: AFP

Victor Osimhen will not feature for Nigeria in next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin due to injury, officials announced Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said that Napoli striker Osimhen is injured and will be sidelined for at least four weeks. His place has now been taken by Enugu Rangers defender Kenneth Igboke.



Nigeria is under pressure to win both games as it sits third in Group C with two points from as many matches.

South Africa is second in Group C with three points, while Benin is bottom with one point. Rwanda leads the standings on four points, while Lesotho and Zimbabwe are on two points each.

