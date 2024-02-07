Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami LIVE score: VSK 0-0 MIA; Lionel Messi on the bench

Livestream and telecast info

When and where will Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly be played?

The Vissel Kobe friendly match will kick off at 03:30 PM IST on February 7, 2024 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

When and where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly?

The live streaming of the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.