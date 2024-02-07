Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami LIVE score: VSK 0-0 MIA; Lionel Messi on the bench

- February 07, 2024 15:35Just minuets away from kickoff!
Andres Iniesta graces the pitch and passes the match-ball ahead of the match.
- February 07, 2024 15:06Vissel Kobe’s starting 11
- February 07, 2024 15:03Inter Miami’s starting 11 - Messi on the bench!
- February 07, 2024 14:19Livestream and telecast info
When and where will Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly be played?
The Vissel Kobe friendly match will kick off at 03:30 PM IST on February 7, 2024 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
When and where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly?
The live streaming of the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.
- February 07, 2024 14:15Match Preview: Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami travels to Tokyo to face Vissel Kobe in the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
Vissel Kobe, being the current champion of J League will be confident heading into the game and facing Lionel Messi’s side.
Messi was a no-show during the Hong Kong game due to a groin injury, but the Argentine was spotted training with the team during the build up to this game and is very likely to get minutes on the pitch.
Although Inter Miami is currently facing issues with its form having a bad run of games, especially an embarrassing defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. It will be hoping to continue its winning ways after the commanding victory against Hong Kong.
