Women’s World Cup: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg labels Germany’s World Cup exit “a disaster” after the national Women’s team crashes out after a 1-1 draw against South Korea.

The 2003 and 2007 champion -- and one of the favourite to win the tournament -- failed to qualify past the group stage for the first time in its history.

“Yes, you can put it that way. If you want to see this as a debacle and a disaster in sporting terms, then it’s hard to argue against it, because the results don’t speak for it. That’s one thing. The other is to get up again, to take the chance not to throw things away now, “ said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“Yes, in the end a football match is still decided by goals scored and points won. And that wasn’t enough in this situation. We wanted to focus on ourselves, we wanted to win the game and in the end we didn’t succeed. And so, yes, of course we had opportunities, but in the end, unfortunately, we didn’t score that one additional goal that we would have needed.” she added.

Germany forward Alexandra Popp said: “I think, in principle, the quality of the team is beyond question. But we simply didn’t bring it on the pitch in the best possible way in the decisive situations in the three games... let’s say, two games. And for me personally, I can’t really explain why.”