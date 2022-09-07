The 2022-23 season has entered the Champions League phase and managers of some clubs around Europe have already started showing the door to their managers.

The most recent of them was Chelsea – which after its loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League opener – decided to terminate the contract of Thomas Tuchel.

So, which managers have been sacked so far in the top five leagues of Europe?

Premier League

Last season 10 Premier League managers were sacked, which involved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche. This year, it has been two, so far.

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea

Also Read Chelsea sacks Thomas Tuchel after Zagreb Champions League loss

The German manager had taken over Chelsea in the middle of the 2020-21 season and had guided the club to its second Champions League title in its history. He was the last manager to be appointed in the Roman Abramovich era.

However, in the 2022-23 season, the club – following a change in ownership – to Ted Boehly – has struggled for consistency and has won just three of its first seven competitive fixtures.

After its 0-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb, the manager parted ways with the club. “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition,” read the official statement.

Scott Parker, AFC Bournemouth

Scott Parker – who joined Bournemouth after parting ways with Fulham – saw the former midfielder guide the Cherries back into the Premier League after two years.

Bournemouth began its Premier League 2022-23 campaign with a win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Scott Parker, in charge in his last match as Manager of AFC Bournemouth, against Liverpool, in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

But the club failed to register a single win in the next four, which included a 0-4 drubbing to Manchester City and a 0-9 demolition to Liverpool – the final match Parker was in charge.

He was given marching orders on August 30.

Bundesliga

Domenico Tedesco, RB Leipzig

Tedesco became the first Bundesliga manager to be sacked this season after his team’s horror loss on home turf to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Also Read Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss

The Italian had taken charge of the club in December last year after the departure of Jesse Marsh, the current Leeds United manager.

Tedesco had guided Leipzig to its first-ever major title, winning the DFB Pokal (German Super Cup), beating 10-time Bundesliga champion, Bayern Munich.

However, the 2022-23 season has seen the club struggle for form and has just one win in its first five matches. Leipzig sits 11th in the table with five points from as many games.

After its 1-4 loss to Shakhtar, the manager was shown the door, along with assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky.

RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course. pic.twitter.com/ws66VjFez8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 7, 2022

Five Bundesliga managers were sacked last season, including Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose and Marco Van Bommel of Wolfsburg.

Serie A

No manager so far.

Andriy Shevchenko was one of the 10 managers to be sacked last season.

La Liga

No manager so far.

Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman was one of the major departures of the 11 managers that were sacked last season. Barca’s club legend Xavi replaced the Dutchman.

Ligue 1

No managers have ben sacked mid-season, but there have been two changes before Matchday 1.

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG

Paris Saint-Germain parted ways with its manager Mauricio Pochettino in June, the sacking has not been considered as it was done before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Also Read PSG names Galtier as new manager after Pochettino sacking

The Argentine had guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title but failed to deliver in the Champions League, where it was eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Christophe Galtier, the Lille coach, who had won the Ligue1 title in 2020-21 replaced him.

Jorge Sampaoli, Olympique de Marseille

From one Argentine to another, Sampaoli – the former Argentina National Team coach – had replaced Andre Villas-Boas at the Ligue 1 club, but he left by mutual consent in July 2022.

Under him, Marseille played 67 games, won 36, lost 14 and drew 17 games, scoring 113 goals and conceding 73.

Four managers were sacked in the 2021-22 season, including former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac (by AS Monaco) and Claude Puel (by AS Saint-Etienne)