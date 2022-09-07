Football

Chelsea sacks Thomas Tuchel after Zagreb Champions League loss

Chelsea announced that the club has parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday.

07 September, 2022 14:48 IST
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after the Champions League group E soccer match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) | Photo Credit: Darko Bandic

Chelsea has parted ways with head coach Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season. The decision comes after the North London club fell to a 0-1 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.

Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here,” the club’s statement read.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.,” the statement said.

(With inputs from AP)

