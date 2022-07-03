Football Football Women's EURO 2022: Full schedule, matches, dates, timings, who is playing whom The Women's EURO 2022 will finally be underway on July 6 as host-nation England takes on Austria at Manchester United's home ground, Old Traffiord. Team Sportstar 03 July, 2022 07:54 IST The Wembley Stadium in London will host the final of the Women's European Championship on July 31. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 03 July, 2022 07:54 IST The Women's European Championship, which was postponed from 2021, will finally be underway on July 6 as host-nation England takes on Austria at Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.The 2022 edition of the Women's Euros will have 16 nations competing for the title, including holder Netherlands. A combination photo shows stadiums that are being used at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022, hosted in England, Britain, June 28, 2022. - Action Images via Reuters The Group Stage matches will be held from July 6-18, the quarterfinals from July 20-23, the semifinals on July 26 and 27 and the final on July 31.ALSO READ | Women's EURO 2022: Host England going for Euro glory but tournament remains wide open Women's Euros Full Schedule Thursday July 7Group A: England vs Austria (12:30 am, Old Trafford)Friday July 8Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (12:30 am, Southampton)Group B: Spain vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes)Saturday July 9Group B: Germany vs Denmark (12:30 am, Brentford)Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh)Sunday July 10Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (12:30 am, Sheffield)Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester)Monday July 11Group D: France vs Italy (12:30 am, Rotherham)Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (09:30, Southampton)Tuesday July 12Group A: England vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)Group B: Denmark vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes)Wednesday July 13Group B: Germany vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford)Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Sheffield)Thursday July 14Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh)Group D: Italy vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester)Friday July 15Group D: France vs Belgium (12:30 am, Rotherham)Saturday July 16Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (12:30 am, Southampton)Group A: Austria vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)Sunday July 17Group B: Finland vs Germany (12:30 am, Milton Keynes)Group B: Denmark vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford)Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (09:30 pm, Sheffield)Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh)Tuesday July 19Group D: Iceland vs France (12:30 am, Rotherham)Group D: Italy vs Belgium (12:30 am, Manchester)Knockout phaseQuarter-finals:Wednesday July 21QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)Thursday July 22QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (12:30 am, Brentford)Friday July 23QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh)Saturday July 24QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (12:30 am, Rotherham)Semi-finals:Tuesday July 27SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (12:30 am, Sheffield)Wednesday July 28SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (12:30 am, Milton Keynes)Final:Sunday July 31Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (09:30 pm, Wembley)Women's Euro 2022 Venues (Divided region wise) Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :