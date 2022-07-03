Football

Women's EURO 2022: Full schedule, matches, dates, timings, who is playing whom

The Women's EURO 2022 will finally be underway on July 6 as host-nation England takes on Austria at Manchester United's home ground, Old Traffiord.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 July, 2022 07:54 IST

The Wembley Stadium in London will host the final of the Women's European Championship on July 31.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 July, 2022 07:54 IST

The Women's European Championship, which was postponed from 2021, will finally be underway on July 6 as host-nation England takes on Austria at Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.

The 2022 edition of the Women's Euros will have 16 nations competing for the title, including holder Netherlands.

100

A combination photo shows stadiums that are being used at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022, hosted in England, Britain, June 28, 2022.   -  Action Images via Reuters

 

The Group Stage matches will be held from July 6-18, the quarterfinals from July 20-23, the semifinals on July 26 and 27 and the final on July 31.

ALSO READ | Women's EURO 2022: Host England going for Euro glory but tournament remains wide open

Women's Euros Full Schedule

Thursday July 7

Group A: England vs Austria (12:30 am, Old Trafford)

Friday July 8

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (12:30 am, Southampton)

Group B: Spain vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes)

Saturday July 9

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (12:30 am, Brentford)

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh)

Sunday July 10

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (12:30 am, Sheffield)

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester)

Monday July 11

Group D: France vs Italy (12:30 am, Rotherham)

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (09:30, Southampton)

Tuesday July 12

Group A: England vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes)

Wednesday July 13

Group B: Germany vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford)

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Sheffield)

Thursday July 14

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh)

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester)

Friday July 15

Group D: France vs Belgium (12:30 am, Rotherham)

Saturday July 16

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (12:30 am, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)

Sunday July 17

Group B: Finland vs Germany (12:30 am, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford)

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (09:30 pm, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh)

Tuesday July 19

Group D: Iceland vs France (12:30 am, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (12:30 am, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday July 21

QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday July 22

QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (12:30 am, Brentford)

Friday July 23

QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday July 24

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (12:30 am, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday July 27

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (12:30 am, Sheffield)

Wednesday July 28

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (12:30 am, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday July 31

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (09:30 pm, Wembley)

Women's Euro 2022 Venues (Divided region wise)

 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App