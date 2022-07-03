Women's EURO 2022: Full schedule, matches, dates, timings, who is playing whom

The Women's European Championship, which was postponed from 2021, will finally be underway on July 6 as host-nation England takes on Austria at Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.

The 2022 edition of the Women's Euros will have 16 nations competing for the title, including holder Netherlands.

A combination photo shows stadiums that are being used at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022, hosted in England, Britain, June 28, 2022. - Action Images via Reuters

The Group Stage matches will be held from July 6-18, the quarterfinals from July 20-23, the semifinals on July 26 and 27 and the final on July 31.

Women's Euros Full Schedule

Thursday July 7 Group A: England vs Austria (12:30 am, Old Trafford) Friday July 8 Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (12:30 am, Southampton) Group B: Spain vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes) Saturday July 9 Group B: Germany vs Denmark (12:30 am, Brentford) Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh) Sunday July 10 Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (12:30 am, Sheffield) Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester) Monday July 11 Group D: France vs Italy (12:30 am, Rotherham) Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (09:30, Southampton) Tuesday July 12 Group A: England vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove) Group B: Denmark vs Finland (09:30 pm, Milton Keynes) Wednesday July 13 Group B: Germany vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford) Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (09:30 pm, Sheffield) Thursday July 14 Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh) Group D: Italy vs Iceland (09:30 pm, Manchester) Friday July 15 Group D: France vs Belgium (12:30 am, Rotherham) Saturday July 16 Group A: Northern Ireland vs England (12:30 am, Southampton) Group A: Austria vs Norway (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove) Sunday July 17 Group B: Finland vs Germany (12:30 am, Milton Keynes) Group B: Denmark vs Spain (12:30 am, Brentford) Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (09:30 pm, Sheffield) Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (09:30 pm, Wigan & Leigh) Tuesday July 19 Group D: Iceland vs France (12:30 am, Rotherham) Group D: Italy vs Belgium (12:30 am, Manchester) Knockout phase Quarter-finals: Wednesday July 21 QF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (12:30 am, Brighton & Hove) Thursday July 22 QF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (12:30 am, Brentford) Friday July 23 QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (12:30 am, Wigan & Leigh) Saturday July 24 QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (12:30 am, Rotherham) Semi-finals: Tuesday July 27 SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (12:30 am, Sheffield) Wednesday July 28 SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (12:30 am, Milton Keynes) Final: Sunday July 31 Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (09:30 pm, Wembley)

Women's Euro 2022 Venues (Divided region wise)