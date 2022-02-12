Football Football Chelsea and Arsenal play out goalless stalemate in tight WSL tussle The stalemate means Arsenal remains top of the standings on 31 points from 14 matches played, two points ahead of Chelsea having played one game more than its title rival. Reuters 12 February, 2022 08:50 IST Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius in action with Chelsea's Aniek Nouwen. - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 12 February, 2022 08:50 IST Title rival Chelsea and Arsenal cancelled each other out in a tight 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League on Friday.Reigning champion Chelsea knew that victory would see it climb back to the top of the table as Emma Hayes's side chases a third successive league title, but the host created very few openings of note throughout.League leader Arsenal had the better of the few chances in the match, with Vivianne Miedema drilling a fierce strike against the post in the first half and several last-ditch blocks denying them in the second period.READ: Arsenal agrees deal for keeper Turner from New England Revolution Chelsea, which survived two goalmouth scrambles late on, had huge appeals for a stoppage-time penalty down the other end for handball against Leah Williamson waved away, as it had to settle for a point.The stalemate means Arsenal remains top of the standings on 31 points from 14 matches played, two points ahead of Chelsea having played one game more than its title rival. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :