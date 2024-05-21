MagazineBuy Print

Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky

Young Boys will enter the revamped 36-team Champions League in the qualification playoffs round in August because Switzerland no longer has a direct entry into the main phase.

Published : May 21, 2024 08:53 IST , GENEVA

Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky.
REPRESENTATIVE: Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky.
REPRESENTATIVE: Young Boys seals 6th Swiss league title in 7 years after rallying from firing coach Wicky.

Young Boys sealed its sixth Swiss league title in seven years by winning at Servette 1-0 on Monday to complete a late-season rally after firing coach Raphael Wicky.

Wicky, the former Chicago Fire and United States Under-17s coach, was fired in March after losing three games in a week. Under-21s coach Joel Magnin took interim charge.

Young Boys will enter the revamped 36-team Champions League in the qualification playoffs round in August because Switzerland no longer has a direct entry into the main phase. Young Boys played in a group with Manchester City this season.

Needing just a point at Servette in the second-to-last round, Young Boys took all three on Guinea defender Mohamed Ali Camara’s header in the 73rd minute as a severe rainstorm swept across the stadium.

Young Boys moved nine points clear of second-placed Lugano which lost at Zurich 2-1. Servette is four points further back, meaning Lugano will finish runner-up and enter the Champions League in July at the second qualifying round stage.

The champion from Bern has 17 Swiss league titles to tie Servette in third place on the all-time list.

