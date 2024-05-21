MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Juventus mounts late comeback to draw 3-3 with Bologna, Hellas Verona wins relegation fight

Federico Chiesa kickstarted Juventus’s fightback with a goal in the 76th minute, followed by Arkadiusz Milik’s free kick strike in the 83rd minute.

Published : May 21, 2024 08:10 IST , BOLOGNA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’s Arkadiusz Milik, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC.
Juventus’s Arkadiusz Milik, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC. | Photo Credit: AP
Juventus’s Arkadiusz Milik, center, celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus scored three goals in the last 14 minutes to complete a remarkable comeback and secure a 3-3 draw at Bologna in Serie A on Monday.

The result left third placed Bologna level on 68 points with Juve in fourth before the final matchday. Atalanta, which still has two games to play, sit in fifth with 66 points.

Both teams had already secured Champions League berths for next season and instead were focused on sealing third place in the standings behind AC Milan and champions Inter Milan.

Juve endured a nightmarish start with Bologna going two up after 11 minutes, first with Riccardo Calafiori scoring on a rebound after 90 seconds, followed by Santiago Castro heading in the second goal.

Moments later, Bologna believed it had secured a third goal as Jens Odgaard slotted the ball home, only for the offside flag to be raised.

Juventus’s misery was compounded eight minutes into the second half as Calafiori scored his second goal, rushing into the box and chipping the ball over Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juve comeback

Juve appeared to have hit rock bottom following a tumultuous few days. After winning the Italian Cup, the club sacked Massimiliano Allegri on Friday for misbehaviour during the final and appointed Paolo Montero as interim coach.

Federico Chiesa kickstarted Juventus’s fightback with a goal in the 76th minute, followed by Arkadiusz Milik’s free kick strike in the 83rd minute.

A minute later, substitute Kenan Yildiz sealed the draw with a long shot from outside the box that found the bottom corner.

“In my view, the draw is the fair result,” Montero told DAZN.

“The victory on Wednesday (Italian Cup final) was important, mentally it drained them a little bit and to come here against one of the best teams at the moment like Bologna, you are going to struggle.

“After that dip in mentality, they fought back with pride and showed how much they care about the shirt.”

Hellas Verona secured its place in Serie A next season with a 2-1 win over already relegated Salernitana. The result moved it to 13th with 37 points, four points clear of 18th placed Empoli.

