Harry Kane beats Haaland, Mbappe to win maiden European Golden Shoe

Beginning with the 1967–68 campaign, the European Sports Media, a continental association of football writers, chooses the winner.

Published : May 20, 2024 17:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 became only the second Englishman to win the award, after Kevin Phillips of Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season.
 became only the second Englishman to win the award, after Kevin Phillips of Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

 became only the second Englishman to win the award, after Kevin Phillips of Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2023–24 European club football season is coming to a finish. While some teams are already making history by winning league titles, others are hoping to close shop with hardware before the European Championship, which kicks off next month, takes place.

Players have also been competing for individual awards; goalkeepers and attackers in their respective leagues are vying for the Golden Glove and Golden Boot. However, the Golden Shoe, the highest individual honour in European club football, is still awaiting this achievement.

Beginning with the 1967–68 campaign, the European Sports Media, a continental association of football writers, chooses the winner.

This season, the race narrowed down to three strikers -- Harry Kane of Bayern Munich, Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. But in the end, it was the England captain, Kane, who secured the Golden Shoe, with 36 goals this season.

European Golden Boot standings in the 2023-24 season

Player Club League Goals Minutes Factor Score
Harry Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga 36 2843 2 72
Serhou Guirassy VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga 28 2,214 2 56
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 27 2158 2 54
Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League 27 2558 2 54
Lautaro Martínez Inter Milan Serie A 24 2667 2 48

He became the first Englishman to win the award while playing outside England and the second player from the country to win it, after Kevin Phillips of Sunderland in the 1999-2000 season.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
