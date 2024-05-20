USA squad for Copa America: United States name 27-member provisional side for friendly against Brazil, Colombia

USA Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on Monday selected the 27 players for the USMNT June training camp for his side’s two friendlies ahead of the Copa America 2024.

USMNT will face Colombia on June 8 at Landover, Maryland and five-time World Cup winner Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on June 12.

Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Matt Turner and Tim Ream were among the players picked, while Goalkeeper Zack Steffen was left out, despite making 14 starts for Colorado in his return to Major League Soccer.

Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson were picked along with Turner as Berhalter went with the same three goalkeepers he took to the 2022 World Cup.

Players omitted from the 2022 World Cup roster included defenders Aaron Long, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan, and forwards Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris. Right-back Sergino Dest will miss the tournament after tearing an ACL in training with PSV Eindhoven on April 20.

Players on the roster who didn’t go to Qatar included defenders Kristoffer Lund, Mark McKenzie, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman and Timmy Tillman, and forwards Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi.

Following the friendlies, Berhalter will select the final roster for Copa America.

“This summer presents an opportunity for us to progress and grow as a team as we continue to build towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Berhalter said.

“We have a talented group of players and are excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the world,” he added.

United States Squad: Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff), Sean Johnson (Toronto), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach) Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven), Timmy Tillman (Los Angeles FC) Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry)

With inputs from AP