Football Football Zlatan calls on Milan to have the 'courage' to win Scudetto Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his AC Milan teammates are hungry to win the Rossoneri's first Serie A title in nine years. Reuters 15 December, 2020 16:25 IST AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A goal-scoring charts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. - Getty Images Reuters 15 December, 2020 16:25 IST AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said his side need to have the courage to win a first Serie A title in nine years, insisting he and his team mates are hungry to dethrone Juventus.Milan is top of the standings, three points ahead of city rival Inter and four clear of Juventus, which is looking to win its 10th consecutive Italian top-flight title.Despite turning 39 in October, Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, to help his side remain unbeaten, getting fans dreaming of a return to Milan's glory days after its struggles in recent years.“The team must have courage for the dream of winning the Scudetto,” Ibrahimovic said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards after winning the Legend Award. AC Milan fights back to draw 2-2 at home to Parma “It is long (season), I hope to continue like this. We are hungry, willing, to do more.”Ibrahimovic has not featured for Milan since scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Napoli on November 22, but the veteran Swede said he is working hard to make his return.“I'm training a lot, my philosophy is this: if you work hard, it all goes back,” Ibrahimovic added. “I have those around me who make me feel good.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos