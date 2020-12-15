Zlatan calls on Milan to have the 'courage' to win Scudetto

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said his side need to have the courage to win a first Serie A title in nine years, insisting he and his team mates are hungry to dethrone Juventus.

Milan is top of the standings, three points ahead of city rival Inter and four clear of Juventus, which is looking to win its 10th consecutive Italian top-flight title.

Despite turning 39 in October, Ibrahimovic leads the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, to help his side remain unbeaten, getting fans dreaming of a return to Milan's glory days after its struggles in recent years.

“The team must have courage for the dream of winning the Scudetto,” Ibrahimovic said at the Gazzetta Sports Awards after winning the Legend Award.

“It is long (season), I hope to continue like this. We are hungry, willing, to do more.”

Ibrahimovic has not featured for Milan since scoring twice in a 3-1 win at Napoli on November 22, but the veteran Swede said he is working hard to make his return.

“I'm training a lot, my philosophy is this: if you work hard, it all goes back,” Ibrahimovic added. “I have those around me who make me feel good.”