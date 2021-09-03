Aditi makes cut at the Creekhouse Ladies Open, Drall placed fourth in Flumserberg

Aditi Ashok made the cut at the Creekhouse Ladies Open and gave herself a chance to make an upward move over the weekend with a tied 34th place with rounds of 74 and 73.

Tvesa Malik's chances, meanwhile, is hanging by a thread as she was one shot outside the cut-line with six holes to play.

The cut was likely to fall at 5-over and Tvesa was 6-over. Astha Madan (85-83) missed the cut.

Aditi, who shot 74 with three bogeys and one birdie in the first round, had 10 pars in a row in the second round. She bogeyed 11th and 16th and birdied Par-3 on the 14th hole.

Chloe Williams who led after the first round with 66 was 2-under through 12 holes in second and held the top spot at 8-under. She was three clear of American Alana Uriel (71-68).

Lydia Hall (71-69) was tied fourth with Stephanie Kyriacou and Atthaya Thitikul, who were yet to finish their second rounds.

Vani ensures cut at Flumserberg

Amandeep Drall was placed fourth after a good second round while Vani Kapoor also ensured she made the cut at the Flumserberg Ladies Open.

Amandeep, who shot 2-under 70 in the first round added a second round 69 to get to 5-under and was one shot behind the three co-leaders, Kristyna Napoleova (69-69), Katharina Muehlbaeur (71-67) and amateur Charlotte Beck (68 and 2-under through 14 holes).

Vani Kapoor (72-70) was tied-16th and also ensured final round action.

Two other Indians Durga Nittur, making her maiden appearance in Europe, and Asmitha Sathish also had a chance of making the cut. Durga after 74 in first round was 3-over through 16 in second to be 5-over for the tournament.

Asmitha after 77 in first round was even par after 14 in second and was also 5-over. Pranavi Urs (80 and 2-over through 17) was one off the cut-line.