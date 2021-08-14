Anirban Lahiri recovers well to make cut at Wyndham Championship

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri recovered well towards the end of the second round to ensure weekend action at the Wyndham Championship.

Lahiri dropped a double bogey and a bogey on Par-three 12th and Par-four 13th but fought back with birdies on 15th and 17th for a day's card of 69 after a first-round 70. At 4-under, he is now placed T-41st.

READ: Anirban Lahiri makes promising return post Olympics, Shubhankar shines in Kent

Lahiri hit 12 of the 18 greens and had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey. His birdies came on fourth and fifth came from 14 and 13 feet, 10th from 10 and a half feet and 15th was a tap-in and 17th from 14 feet.

He dropped shots on 7th and 13th and double-bogeyed 12th. He did miss a six-footer for birdie on ninth and a six-footer for par on 13th but overall he trended well.