Anirban Lahiri makes promising return post Olympics, Shubhankar shines in Kent

Returning to action after the Tokyo Olympics, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rode on some excellent approaches and had a couple of big putts to lie three-under through 16 holes in a weather-hit opening day at the Wyndham Championships.

Starting on the tenth for the last regular-season event before the FedEx Cup Play-offs on the PGA Tour, Lahiri had five birdies against two bogeys when play was stopped due to darkness.

A storm halted play for 2 hours, 7 minutes, with 30 players unable to finish the opening round.

Lahiri still has two more holes to play on the morning of the second day at Sedgefield Country Club.

Lahiri holed a superb 19-footer for his birdie on the 11th, his second hole of the day, but gave away a shot on the 13th after going into the right rough.

Back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 helped him get back to under par. On Par-3 16th, he got inside six feet, and on Par-4 17th, he hit his approach to two feet for a birdie.

A missed par putt from inside eight feet saw him drop a shot before he had back-to-back birdies yet again on fourth and fifth with two fine approaches inside three feet and seven feet.

He has two Par-4s to play on eighth and ninth.

SHUBHANKAR SHINES AT CAZOO CLASSIC

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma shot a two-under 70 to be placed Tied 31st after the first round of the Cazoo Classic.

Despite four bogeys, two on either side of the course, Sharma packed in three birdies for his card of 70. He is placed T-31 at the London Golf Club.

Meanwhile, among his Indian compatriots, Gaganjeet Bhullar (73) was T-85, SSP Chawrasia (75) was T-115, while Shiv Kapur (76) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (76) were T-127 with the cut likely at 1-under or even par.

Sharma is coming off a fine top-20 finish at last week's Hero Open, and he showed signs of getting back into form to make a bid to get into Top-60 for the Race to Dubai Championships at the end of the season.