MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Diksha seeks career-changing win in Czech Republic

The 22-year-old Diksha, who is now on 10-under 134 after two rounds with cards of 69 and 65, is five shots clear of Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, England’s Cara Gainer and Gabriela Cowley.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 12:21 IST , Beroun, Czech Republic - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar during practice day of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup at Siam Country Club Waterside Course in Pattaya on April 5, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar during practice day of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup at Siam Country Club Waterside Course in Pattaya on April 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar during practice day of the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup at Siam Country Club Waterside Course in Pattaya on April 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India golfer Diksha Dagar stands on the threshold of a career-changing second Ladies European Tour title as she is a full five shots clear of her nearest rivals at the Tipsport Czech Open here.

The 22-year-old Diksha, who is now on 10-under 134 after two rounds with cards of 69 and 65, is five shots clear of Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino, England’s Cara Gainer and Gabriela Cowley.

This is her fourth consecutive appearance in Beroun and she came close to victory at the event in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which she represented India.

Late on Sunday evening, she could become only the second Indian to have more than one LET title.

“Two years ago, I finished in the top five during the Olympic qualification period. My target was to finish in the top five. I have played here multiple times and I know this course very well,” said Diksha.

She said she is comfortable with the Royal Beroun Golf Club because of her multiple starts at the tournament.

“I’m feeling confident. My main focus is to play good golf and at the moment I’m enjoying it.

“I’m going to do the same thing as I did today. I’m going to stay focused and leave the result to golf,” she said ahead of the final round.

Diksha, the 2019 Investec South African Women’s Open champion, started her second round on the 10th hole and quickly moved into the lead with birdies on the 12th and 15th holes.

She had a two-stroke advantage after another birdie on her ninth, the par-five 18th and then steadily built her lead with further birdies on the third and fifth, before making an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

“Throughout my round I was in very good form and my hitting was good. I putted very well,” said Diksha, who has posted three top ten finishes in her last four tournaments, including a tie for third in the Amundi German Masters last week.

Related Topics

Diksha Dagar /

Ladies European Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diksha seeks career-changing win in Czech Republic
    PTI
  2. Balwinder Sandhu on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: My wicket of Greenidge was wicket of hope in final
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Roger Binny on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: League stage win against West Indies was the turning point
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Kirmani on Kapil Dev’s 175 in 1983 World Cup: Have never seen such a devastating inning in that situation from any batsman of my era
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Diksha seeks career-changing win in Czech Republic
    PTI
  2. Maguire retains 1-shot lead in Women’s PGA Championship with Jenny Shin second
    AP
  3. Ireland’s Maguire strikes late for Women’s PGA Championship halfway lead
    AFP
  4. McCarthy maintains lead as McIlroy climbs at Travelers Championship
    AFP
  5. Slow start for Aditi, lies Tied-61st at PGA Championship in Springfield
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Diksha seeks career-changing win in Czech Republic
    PTI
  2. Balwinder Sandhu on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: My wicket of Greenidge was wicket of hope in final
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Roger Binny on 40 years of India’s 1983 World Cup win: League stage win against West Indies was the turning point
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Hockey India announces 39 core probables for senior men’s national camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Syed Kirmani on Kapil Dev’s 175 in 1983 World Cup: Have never seen such a devastating inning in that situation from any batsman of my era
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment