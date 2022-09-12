September 12, Indian Sports Wrap: Jeswin Aldrin wins long jump gold; Aditi finishes T-58 at Kroger Queen City Golf

GOLF

Aditi finishes T-58 at Kroger Queen City Golf on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a below-par 74 in the final round to finish a disappointing tied 58th at the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati.

The Indian on Sunday had a tame end to a week that began in a promising manner.

Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, started the week with 68-70 but faltered on the weekend with scores of 76-74.

Aditi, who had suffered two double bogeys a day earlier, had three bogeys and just one birdie on the final day.

- PTI

ATHLETICS

Jeswin wins gold in Golden Fly Series

After failing to touch 8m in his last five meets, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin crossed the landmark impressively while winning the Golden Fly Series athletics meet with 8.12m in Liechtenstein on Sunday.

It was the first time the 20-year-old Federation Cup champion (with a wind-assisted 8.37m) was crossing 8m in a competition outside India.

Meanwhile triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, competing in the long jump, was fourth with 7.58m.

- Stan Rayan

TENNIS

Jammu’s Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship

Chakshu Mahajan on Monday won the men’s singles title while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain retained their doubles title at this year’s Srinagar Open Tennis Championship.

Mahajan defeated 20-year-old Chirag Dogra in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 in the final played at Gindun Sports Complex at Rajbagh.

Mahajan had registered an impressive win in the semifinals against local player and tournament favourite Rashid, coming back from a set down to romp home 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In the doubles event, Moazzam and Haider defeated the formidable pair of Nadeem Samdani and Jay Kumar in straight sets. They beat the men from CRPF 7-5, 7-6.

In the veteran’s event (45 years and above), Nadeem Samdani won the title, beating Gurmeet Singh 6-0, 6-1.

In the boy’s U-12 category final, Mohammad Qais prevailed over Mohammad Usman.

More than 40 players -- including six from Jammu -- participated in the three-day tournament, which is organised annually by District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association.

- PTI

Rivaa Mehta knocks out fifth seed in Asian U-16 pre-quarters

Rivaa Mehta knocked out the fifth seed Sarah Gomes 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(8) in the girls pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-16 tennis tournament at the State Tennis Complex on Monday.

In the boys section, Nassaf Ahmed of Bangladesh beat Crystal Sarkar 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. In the pre-quarterfinals, Nassaf will play Aashravya Mehra who got past eighth seed Harieshwar Saravanan 6-3, 6-1.

Levin Safoor Mydeen and Rituja Saha are the top seeds in the boys and girls events, respectively.

The Sports Minister of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, was the chief guest at the inauguration.

THE RESULTS Under-16 boys (first round): Aditya Mor bt Siddhant Mohapatra 6-0 6-1; Nassaf Ahmed (Ban) bt Crystal Sarkar 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Aashravya Mehra bt Harieshwar Saravanan 6-3, 6-1; Aaryavir Kothari bt Sreyash Saha 6-0, 6-0; Tanussh Ghildyal bt Sapttatanu Ghosh 6-0, 6-0; Ashwajit Senjam bt Aditya Acharya 6-2 6-1; Daksh Kapoor bt Twijilang Debbarma 6-3, 6-1; Samprit Sharma bt Sudarshan Mohanasundaram 6-0, 6-0; Zarif Abrar (Ban) bt Pragospama Gayen 6-1, 6-3; Praneel Sharma bt Md. Adil 6-2, 6-4. Under-16 girls (pre-quarterfinals): Rivaa Mehta bt Sarah Gomes 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(8); Krishna Raj bt Rithika Kakarlamudi 6-4, 6-0; Deeksha Kumar bt Vaari Patankar 6-0, 6-2; Isheeta Midha bt Adrika Pattnaik 6-0, 6-3. First round: Pratistha Ray bt Adrija Karan 6-4, 6-4; Saijayani Banerjee bt Jannat Dudeja 6-1, 6-1.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

India pips Bangladesh, books spot in SAFF U-17 C’ship final

India defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the SAFF U-17 Championship semifinal on Monday to book its spot in the summit clash.

Striker Thanglalsoun Gangte (51st, 59th) netted a second-half brace to win the match for India. Bangladesh pulled one back through a Mirajul Islam penalty in the 62nd minute.

Both teams created several chances in the first half, which were wasted.

The only real chance of the half fell India’s way, but the Blue Colts failed to make it count.

In the 16th minute, Korou Singh sent in a cross from the right for Gangte, who managed to shoulder his marker in the box. But even with rival goalkeeper Sohanur Rahaman caught in between, he failed to direct his header into the net.

India came out after the change of ends with all the impetus, and soon took the lead.

The Blue Colts surged into the lead five minutes after the resumption as striker Gangte, who was lurking around the opposition box, received it just outside the area, and even as the jungle of legs tried to close him down, the striker delectably finished it to the right of the goalkeeper.

The lead was doubled seven minutes later off a brilliant counter-attack. The Indian defenders thwarted a rival attack inside the box, and the counter-attack down the right caught Bangladesh unaware. Eventually, Vanlalpeka Guite sent it into the box and Gangte made no mistake to tap it in.

However, Bangladesh pulled one back just a few minutes later, after it was awarded a penalty for a soft foul. Striker Mirajul stepped up to the spot and sent Indian keeper Sahil the wrong way, scoring his side’s only goal of the match.

WRESTLING

World Championships: Sushma Shokeen into repechage in women’s 55kg

Asian bronze medallist Sushma Shokeen managed to get into the repechage round in the women’s 55kg category and kept her hopes alive for a bronze medal in the World wrestling championships in Belgrade on Monday.

Sushma defeated Cuba’s Yaynelis Verdecia 2-1 in the pre-quarterfinals but lost to Ukrainian Oleksandra Khomenets 10-5 in the quarterfinals. As Oleksandra moved into the final, Sushma qualified for the repechage round.

Olympian Sonam Malik exited from the medal race in the 62kg weight class. Sonam was defeated by Ana Paula Gonzalez 7-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. The Indian’s hopes ended as Ana could not make it to the title clash.

Greco Roman wrestlers Ashu (67kg) and Deepanshu (97kg) lost in their respective repechage round matches. Ashu was beaten by Turkey’s Murat Firat 8-0, while Deepanshu was ousted by Italian Nikoloz Kakhelashvili 12-0.

- Y.B. Sarangi