Rahm voted European tour's player of the year for 2nd time

Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour's player of the year for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday. PTI 16 February, 2022 22:04 IST The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the U.S. Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1. Rahm was also Europe's leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup, with 3½ from his five matches, and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors. Rahm, the tour's player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals. "It is very unique to be recognized by your peers like this," Rahm said. "It is a true honor to be able to win this award for a second time."