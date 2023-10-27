MagazineBuy Print

LPGA Tour returns to New England with $3.5M event

The FM Global Championship will take place from August 29-September 1, with 144 players battling for the largest purse outside of the majors and tour championship.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The 2024 event kicks off a five-year partnership between FM Global, a commercial property insurance company, and the LPGA Tour.
infoIcon

The LPGA Tour is returning to New England in 2024 with a $3.5 million event at TPC Boston.

The FM Global Championship will take place from August 29-September 1, with 144 players battling for the largest purse outside of the majors and tour championship.

The event in Norton, Mass., will be the first in New England since the 2004 U.S. Women’s Open at Orchards Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass.

“Boston is quickly becoming a dynamic home for women’s sports,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a news release Friday. “We are thrilled to join this incredible movement, as the famed TPC Boston prepares to host the 2024 FM Global Championship, marking a historic return of the LPGA Tour to New England.”

The 2024 event kicks off a five-year partnership between FM Global, a commercial property insurance company, and the LPGA Tour.

“We are proud and excited to welcome the LPGA Tour back to Massachusetts,” Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said. “Sports play an important role in shaping the lives of women, advancing equity and strengthening our communities. The opportunity to see women perform at the highest levels of the game will bring tremendous excitement and enthusiasm.”

TPC Boston, located 25 miles south of Boston, opened in 2002 with an original layout by Arnold Palmer, followed by a 2007 redesign by Gil Hanse and Brad Faxon. The course has hosted 17 PGA Tour events.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

