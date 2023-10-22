MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha Dagar finishes third, ‘Rookie’ Krauter cruises to five-shot win

Commencing the final round with a two-shot lead, Krauter shot a third successive round of four-under 68 for a winning tally 15-under 273 that gave her a five-stroke triumph over Sweden’s Sara Kjellker.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 19:25 IST , GURUGRAM - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Germany’s Aline Krauter with the trophy after winning the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf title in Gurugram on Sunday. 
Germany’s Aline Krauter with the trophy after winning the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf title in Gurugram on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Germany’s Aline Krauter with the trophy after winning the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf title in Gurugram on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Diksha Dagar finished a creditable third before Aline Krauter added another chapter to the tale of a ‘rookie’ winning the 400,000 USD (Rs 3.33 crore) Hero Women’s Indian Open golf title at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Sunday.

Commencing the final round with a two-shot lead on Sunday, the 23-year-old German shot a third successive round of four-under 68 for a winning tally 15-under 273 that gave her a five-stroke triumph over Sweden’s Sara Kjellker.

During the round where Krauter never trailed, her lead shrunk to one after a bogey on the fourth hole and rose to a high of seven shots between 14 and 16 holes. The eventual five-hole margin came about after Kjellker birdied the 17th hole and Krauter three-putted for a bogey on the final hole.

Krauter’s maiden title on the Ladies European Tour earned her 60,000 USD (Rs 49.90 lakh) and a two-year exemption from qualifying for the Tour events. Kjeller collected 36,000 USD (Rs 29.94 lakh).

 Reflecting on the win, Krauter said, “The first win is very special and I was actually talking to the 2017 winner Camille (Chevalier) earlier this week and she said, ‘Rookies seem to like this course. And she asked “Who’s going to be the rookie this week and I raised my hand. So here I am as a ‘rookie’ winning this event. We did talk about this earlier this week and it’s obviously super special that it happened and it worked out this way.”

Diksha may have fallen short of running the eventual champion close but rose in the LET Order of Merit to the second spot after her seventh top-10 finish of the year,

Diksha started with a bogey but improved her chances of a strong finish with an eventful run between the fourth and the ninth holes. During this journey, Diksha fired five birdies against a lone bogey to take the turn at a 33. However, on the back nine, Diksha could only manage a birdie and two bogeys for a 37. With Krauter looking increasingly steady 0in the leaders’ group, Diksha stayed in the tied second spot for sometime before falling back following her bogey on the 14th hole.

“I am happy with the way I finished,” said Diksha and continued, “I would like to stay in the present. I am going to continue my game and I am going to look out and work on my weaknesses. I am also looking to improve my diet and work on my skills.”

Bengaluru-based amateur Avani Prashanth was the second-best Indian on view as she carded her week’s best card of 69 to share the fifth spot. Gaurika Bishnoi became the third Indian in the top-10 following a 71 for the ninth spot.

Vani Kapoor, after two days of staying in the top-three, had another free fall as she carded a 78 and shared the 16th spot with Amandeep Drall and two others.

Scores, with prize-money (Indians unless stated)
273 – Aline Krauter (Ger) (69, 68, 68, 68, $60,000); 278 – Sara Kjellker (Swe) (73, 66, 68, 71, $36,000); 280 - Diksha Dagar (67, 72, 71, 70, $24,000); 281 – Hannah Burke (Eng) (90, 70, 72, 69, $14,400); 282 – Sara Kouskova (Cze) ((72, 72, 73, 65, $12,400), Avani Prashanth (A) (71, 70, 72, 69); 283 – Gabriella Cowley (Eng) (72, 74, 67, 70, $11,200); 286 - Noora Komulainen (Fin) (77, 71. 69, 69, $9,800), Gaurika Bishnoi (72, 69, 74, 71, $9,800); 287 – Anne-Charlotte Mora (Fra) (73, 72, 68, 74, $9,200).
Other Indians: 290 – Amandeep Drall ((76, 74, 71, 69), Vani Kapoor (68, 70, 74, 78); 291 - Nishtha Madan (79, 70, 68, 74); 292 - Ridhima Dilawari (74, 71, 73, 74); 293 – Khushi Khanijau (73, 73, 74, 73); 295 – Neha Tripathi (75, 72, 75, 73), Vidhatri Urs (A) (70, 74, 73, 78).

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Indian Open Golf /

Diksha Dagar /

Vani Kapoor /

Ladies European Tour /

Avani Prashanth

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha Dagar finishes third, ‘Rookie’ Krauter cruises to five-shot win
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Most sixes in ODI World Cup history: Rohit Sharma goes past AB de Villiers, second on overall list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit falls after giving IND flying start vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha Dagar finishes third, ‘Rookie’ Krauter cruises to five-shot win
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Minjee Lee beats Alison Lee in playoff to win LPGA South Korea tournament
    AP
  3. Zozo Championship: Collin Morikawa wins first PGA Tour title in more than two years
    AP
  4. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha fourth after penultimate round, Krauter opens two-shot lead
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Buhai, Lee tied for third-round lead at the LPGA tournament in South Korea
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha Dagar finishes third, ‘Rookie’ Krauter cruises to five-shot win
    Rakesh Rao
  2. Most sixes in ODI World Cup history: Rohit Sharma goes past AB de Villiers, second on overall list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit falls after giving IND flying start vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings will not play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India due to VISA issues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment