Korda keeping it simple ahead of LPGA record attempt

Korda clinched her second major title and fifth straight win at the Chevron Championship last month, equalling the record held by Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004–2005) for the most consecutive LPGA victories.

Published : May 09, 2024 08:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE - Nelly Korda watches her shot during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.
FILE - Nelly Korda watches her shot during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Nelly Korda watches her shot during the final round of the Chevron Championship LPGA golf tournament Sunday, April 21, 2024, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP

American Nelly Korda is keeping it simple as she vies for a record sixth consecutive LPGA win this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup on a tricky course at Upper Montclair Country Club.

Korda clinched her second major title and fifth straight win at the Chevron Championship last month, equalling the record held by Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004–2005) for the most consecutive LPGA victories.

She will have her work cut out, however, in Clifton, New Jersey, when the tournament begins on Thursday.

“I’m really just trying to keep it one shot at a time, see how it goes. This golf course is tough,” said Korda.

“It’s very, very narrow off the tee. The rough is very penalising. And it’s wet this year, so it’s even worse.”

Korda, who underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in her arm two years ago and missed five weeks due to a lower back issue in 2023, withdrew from the LPGA’s Los Angeles tournament late last month citing exhaustion.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods to be lone player on negotiating committee with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The Florida native said she does not consider herself lucky in the Garden State, after missing the cut last year at the LPGA Championship in nearby Springfield, but is keeping her nerves in check.

“Not getting too ahead of myself and taking it a shot at a time,” she said. “As boring as it sounds or as many times as you’re going to hear me say it, that’s the motto and I’m going to stick to it.”

Korda has embraced the star power that comes with her success, becoming the first golfer since Tiger Woods to attend the famed Met Gala in New York City on Monday on a spur-of-the-moment invite.

“I never thought I would be able to walk the red carpet there,” said Korda, who wore a red floral gown designed by Oscar de la Renta. “I lived out a little girl’s dream of mine.” 

