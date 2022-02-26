Lahiri’s five birdies in last 6 holes not enough to make cut at PGA National

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s home campaign at the Honda Classic came to an end despite a brave effort of five birdies in the last six holes of the second round.

The opening round 73 and then too many bogeys in the first 12 holes of the second round left the Indian far too much to do in the last six holes. Yet he gave it a go but fell one shot short of making the cut at the PGA National, which is so close to his residence.

From 5-over after 12 he made it to even par after 18, but that one shot, which could have been on any of the previous 30 holes over two days came in between.

Daniel Berger, who lives 15 minutes from the PGA National and calls the event a home game, shot a second straight 65 to take the lead.

Fed with the food made by his mother, Nadia Berger, the World No. 21 who has four PGA Tour wins to his name, is three shots clear of Chris Kirk (65-68) and Kurt Kitayama (64-69).

ALSO READ | Gujarat Open Golf C'ship: Karandeep lifts title with steady 70 on dramatic final day

Berger had 11 birdies against one bogey in 36 holes. His lone bogey was on 15th, his sixth hole of the day in the second round.

Berger, 28, was a runner-up at Honda as a PGA TOUR rookie in 2015, when he lost a two-hole playoff to veteran Padraig Harrington. He also tied for fourth two years ago and last year missed the tournament due to a rib injury.

Kirk and Kitayama are 7-under in Tied-2nd while Mark Hubbard (70-64) and Adam Svensson (69-65) are Tied-fourth at 6-under.

The leading Asian is C.T. Pan (70-70) at Tied-31st.

Defending champion Matt Jones missed the cut (73-74) at 7-over, while the 2-over 142 cut marks the just the second over-par cut of the season after Houston Open.