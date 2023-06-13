Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick

The best players in the world descend upon Los Angeles Country Club this week for the first major to be played after the announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 09:01 IST , LOS ANGELES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 12, 2023. 
Matthew Fitzpatrick of England speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 12, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 123rd US Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 12, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The shock merger between the PGA Tour and the rival LIV circuit has left a confusing path forward for golfers, England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick said on Monday as he prepared to defend his US Open title.

The best players in the world descend upon Los Angeles Country Club this week for the first major to be played after the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

ALSO READ
McIlroy, Koepka paired together at US Open

Fitzpatrick delivered an extraordinary performance last year to claim his maiden major title in Brookline, Massachusetts, where he won 2013 US Amateur, but said the ongoing drama was harder to ignore this time around.

“I seem to remember just last year just thinking about the tournament, just the US Open,” he told reporters.

“It was obviously different because I had the tie to the golf course and the history there, so probably was easier for me to mentally focus on that and be in a better place than obviously all this confusion that’s going on this week.”

Fitzpatrick was among those who remained loyal to the PGA Tour during the rift, as many of his contemporaries defected to the rival circuit, lured by the super-sized pay days.

Asked if he believed he should be compensated in some way for not going to the LIV tour, Fitzpatrick let out a sigh and let the question hang in the air for several seconds before responding: “Yeah, pass.”

ALSO READ
Aditi Ashok stays in Top-20 of LPGA rankings

Members of LIV, which was bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), had remained eligible to compete in majors, though their presence in Los Angeles this week will bring a super-sized spotlight at a time of uncertainty in the sport.

“I just don’t know what’s going on. I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on. Are we signing with the PIF, are we not signing with the PIF? I have no idea,” he said.

“Even though I guess it is confusing, it’s pretty clear that nobody knows what’s going on apart from about four people in the world.”

The US Open begins on Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

LIV Golf

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
  2. Heat 89-94 Nuggets Highlights, Game 5: MVP Jokic lifts Denver to first title in franchise history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Full list of Bill Russell MVP Award winners
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
  2. McIlroy, Koepka paired together at US Open
    AFP
  3. Aditi Ashok stays in Top-20 of LPGA rankings
    PTI
  4. Canada Day! Taylor wins playoff to end Canadian Open drought
    Reuters
  5. Aditi Ashok makes cut at LPGA, but lies far behind
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
    Reuters
  2. Heat 89-94 Nuggets Highlights, Game 5: MVP Jokic lifts Denver to first title in franchise history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Finals: Full list of Bill Russell MVP Award winners
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment