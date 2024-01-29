MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council

Nine players have agreed to join the PAC, which the PGA Tour said “advises and consults” with the PGA Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 07:49 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The PGA Tour announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The PGA Tour announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024, a pivotal year that will help shape the future of the tour.

Nine players have agreed to join the PAC, which the PGA Tour said “advises and consults” with the PGA Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan.

Among the topics facing the PGA Tour leadership is the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund over how to achieve a partnership that involves the LIV Golf League and DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour also reportedly has teamed with U.S.-based Strategic Sports Group, which is making a cash investment to help fund a new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Newly appointed to the council are Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas and Camilo Villegas, replacements for outgoing players.

Griffin and Murray are among 20 players who sent a letter to the board in December insisting that all discussions about the tour’s future be transparent.

Returning members of the council are Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Streelman.

The board asked Streelman and Villegas to run for chairman of the Player Advisory Council in an election that ends Febuary 27. The winner will replace Jordan Spieth on the board on Jan. 1 and serve a three-year term. Other players on the PGA Tour Policy Board are Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods.

Related Topics

PGA Tour /

Player Advisory Council /

Tiger Woods /

Peter Malnati

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  2. List of Australian Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes youngest winner since 2008
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Australian Open: Medvedev philosophical about another Grand Slam final loss
    Reuters
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final highlights: East Bengal beats Odisha FC 3-2, wins a title after 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  2. Matthieu Pavon becomes first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II
    AP
  3. Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda share first-round lead at LPGA Drive On Championship
    AP
  4. Adrian Meronk joining LIV, Tyrrell Hatton close to deal - reports
    Reuters
  5. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council
    Reuters
  2. List of Australian Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes youngest winner since 2008
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Australian Open: Medvedev philosophical about another Grand Slam final loss
    Reuters
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final highlights: East Bengal beats Odisha FC 3-2, wins a title after 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment