Golf: PGTI and WGAI sign 'Affiliation Agreement'

In a move that has potential to help professional golf in the country for both genders and attract new sponsors, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) have signed an “Affiliation Agreement.”

PGTI president Gautam Thapar and WGAI president Kavita Singh signed the agreement here on Wednesday and sounded confident of raising the profile of country’s professional golfers.

Clarifying that this was no merger of the two bodies that govern professional golf, Thapar said, “Since the PGTI events carry world ranking points, we are looking at ways to get similar points for our women professionals.

“In the long run, we want to see more money for professionals of both genders, more prize-money tournaments for women and events that could attract quality players from around the world. We are looking at the novelty of the mixed field (where both men and women professionals get to play), attracting new sponsors. Also, a single body that deals with professional golf makes it easier for the Government and other stakeholders, too.”

Kavita said, “At present, there are only 40 women professionals in the country and we want the number to grow. This partnership with PGTI is sure to help make the sport attractive for more girls to turn professional.”