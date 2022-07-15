Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open Championship was only good enough for second place, but it was a supporter who paid the price after the World No. 2's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it.
Four-times major winner McIlroy was two shots behind American Cameron Young after round one, with one mis-hit shot sending Charlie Kane -- who also handles social media for the PGA Tour -- to St Andrews Community Hospital for treatment.
Kane posted images of a purple welt on his hand where the ball had struck him, showing a swollen middle finger.
Despite the rap on the knuckles, Kane was all smiles when he returned to the course with his arm in a sling.
McIlroy is looking to win the Claret Jug for a second time after his first triumph in 2014.