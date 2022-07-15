Rory McIlroy's first-round score of 66 at the 150th Open Championship was only good enough for second place, but it was a supporter who paid the price after the World No. 2's wayward tee shot struck his hand and broke it.

Fractured hand after Rory McIlroy's drive landed on my knuckle.



He shouted fore. I did not heed the warning. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/91bOwuA4mY — Charlie Kane (@PGATOURKane) July 14, 2022

Four-times major winner McIlroy was two shots behind American Cameron Young after round one, with one mis-hit shot sending Charlie Kane -- who also handles social media for the PGA Tour -- to St Andrews Community Hospital for treatment.

Kane posted images of a purple welt on his hand where the ball had struck him, showing a swollen middle finger.

Despite the rap on the knuckles, Kane was all smiles when he returned to the course with his arm in a sling.

McIlroy is looking to win the Claret Jug for a second time after his first triumph in 2014.