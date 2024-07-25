MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?

While the men’s team - comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - finished third in the qualification round, the women’s team - consisting of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur - finished fourth.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 22:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India‘s Dhiraj Bommadevara, left, Tarundeep Rai, center, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, right, compete during the men’s archery individual ranking round at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
India‘s Dhiraj Bommadevara, left, Tarundeep Rai, center, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, right, compete during the men’s archery individual ranking round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India‘s Dhiraj Bommadevara, left, Tarundeep Rai, center, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, right, compete during the men’s archery individual ranking round at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Both men and women archers ensured India’s Paris Olympics 2024 campaign was off to a bright start on Thursday.

While the men’s team - comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - finished third in the qualification round, the women’s team - consisting of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur - finished fourth.

The men’s team, totalling 2013 points, came behind Korea and France, and will face either Turkiye or Colombia in the quarterfinals. If it wins, it is likely to play France in the semifinals.

The women’s team, meanwhile, totalled 1983 points and will either face France or Netherlands in the quarterfinals. If it wins, it is likely to be pitted against tournament favourite Korea in the semifinals.

The mixed team - comprising Bommadevara and Bhakat, who were India’s top-seeded archers in the individual rankings round - is seeded fifth, with a total of 1347 points and will face Indonesia in the Round of 16 stage.

INDIAN ARCHERS AND THEIR OPPONENTS
Team Events
Indian men’s team - Quarterfinal vs Turkiye/Colombia (July 29)
Indian women’s team - Quarterfinal vs France/Netherlands (July 28)
Indian mixed team - Round of 16 vs Indonesia (August 2)
Individual Events
Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Adam Li (CZE) - Round of 64 (July 30)
Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (GBR) - Round of 64 (July 31)
Pravin Jadhav vs Wenchao Kao (CHN) - Round of 64 (August 1)
Ankita Bhakat vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - Round of 64 (July 30)
Bhajan Kaur vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (INA) - Round of 64 (July 30)
Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (EST) - Round of 64 (July 31)

