Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?

Both men and women archers ensured India’s Paris Olympics 2024 campaign was off to a bright start on Thursday.

While the men’s team - comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav - finished third in the qualification round, the women’s team - consisting of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur - finished fourth.

The men’s team, totalling 2013 points, came behind Korea and France, and will face either Turkiye or Colombia in the quarterfinals. If it wins, it is likely to play France in the semifinals.

The women’s team, meanwhile, totalled 1983 points and will either face France or Netherlands in the quarterfinals. If it wins, it is likely to be pitted against tournament favourite Korea in the semifinals.

The mixed team - comprising Bommadevara and Bhakat, who were India’s top-seeded archers in the individual rankings round - is seeded fifth, with a total of 1347 points and will face Indonesia in the Round of 16 stage.