New Zealand’s Fox wins BMW PGA Championship

Fox covered his last 13 holes in eight under par for a closing 67 to claim the title.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 23:28 IST , WENTWORTH - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ryan Fox poses with the trophy after day four of the 2023 PGA Championship.
Ryan Fox poses with the trophy after day four of the 2023 PGA Championship. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox won the BMW PGA Championship with a superb final round fightback to ruin the title dreams of rising star Ludvig Aberg at Wentworth on Sunday.

Fox began the day three shots behind overnight leader Aberg and a triple-bogey seven on the third hole appeared to have taken him out of contention.

But the 36-year-old covered his last 13 holes in eight under par for a closing 67.

Fox’s 18-under-par final total gave him a one-shot victory over playing partner Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rai missed a long eagle putt on the 18th which could have given him the title or at least forced a play-off.

World number three Jon Rahm, who had been runner-up on each of his two previous appearances at Wentworth, carded a 68 to claim fourth place on 16 under.

Seven members of Europe’s Ryder Cup side packed the top 10, with Rory McIlroy surging through the field with a round of 65.

Sweden’s Aberg, who had been seeking successive tournament victories in just his 10th event as a professional, held a two-shot lead after 54 holes.

But the 23-year-old sensation slumped to a closing 76, including two double bogeys in the space of three holes.

Fox began his charge with four birdies in five holes from the 10th.

He was fortunate that a wayward drive on the 15th hole did not run deep into the trees as he hit a superb second shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt to get an outright lead.

Hatton birdied the last to set up the prospect of a play-off but, after Rai’s eagle attempt caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, Fox calmly holed from six feet to seal a fourth DP World Tour title.

