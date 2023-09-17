New Zealand’s Fox wins BMW PGA Championship

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox won the BMW PGA Championship with a superb final round fightback to ruin the title dreams of rising star Ludvig Aberg at Wentworth on Sunday.

Fox began the day three shots behind overnight leader Aberg and a triple-bogey seven on the third hole appeared to have taken him out of contention.

But the 36-year-old covered his last 13 holes in eight under par for a closing 67.

Fox’s 18-under-par final total gave him a one-shot victory over playing partner Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rai missed a long eagle putt on the 18th which could have given him the title or at least forced a play-off.

World number three Jon Rahm, who had been runner-up on each of his two previous appearances at Wentworth, carded a 68 to claim fourth place on 16 under.

Seven members of Europe’s Ryder Cup side packed the top 10, with Rory McIlroy surging through the field with a round of 65.

Sweden’s Aberg, who had been seeking successive tournament victories in just his 10th event as a professional, held a two-shot lead after 54 holes.

But the 23-year-old sensation slumped to a closing 76, including two double bogeys in the space of three holes.

Fox began his charge with four birdies in five holes from the 10th.

He was fortunate that a wayward drive on the 15th hole did not run deep into the trees as he hit a superb second shot to 10 feet and converted the birdie putt to get an outright lead.

Hatton birdied the last to set up the prospect of a play-off but, after Rai’s eagle attempt caught the edge of the hole and stayed out, Fox calmly holed from six feet to seal a fourth DP World Tour title.