Dhoni spotted playing golf with former US President Trump

Trump hosted MS Dhoni to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 14:06 IST , New Jersey

PTI
MS Dhoni (third from left) and Donald Trump (fourth from left) playing golf.
MS Dhoni (third from left) and Donald Trump (fourth from left) playing golf. | Photo Credit: Instagram
infoIcon

MS Dhoni (third from left) and Donald Trump (fourth from left) playing golf. | Photo Credit: Instagram

India’s World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying a friendly round of golf with former President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

Trump hosted the wicketkeeper-batter to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

A picture of the two and a video of them playing have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the group picture, Dhoni was seen in his vintage long hair while Trump was wearing a red coloured MAGA (Make America Great Again) cap.

The dasher from Ranchi was also seen enjoying the quarterfinal match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the US Open in New York a day earlier.

Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title earlier this year. The 42-year-old had undergone surgery on his left knee in June.

