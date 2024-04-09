MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Augusta Masters 2024: Scheffler to play with McIlroy in opening two rounds

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, will make his 26th start at the Masters alongside Australian Jason Day and American Max Homa.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 22:31 IST , AUGUSTA, USA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
USA’s Scottie Scheffler during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday.
USA’s Scottie Scheffler during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

USA’s Scottie Scheffler during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The two top-ranked golfers in the world, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, have been paired together for the opening two rounds of the Masters, Augusta National announced on Tuesday.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, the world number two, is looking to complete the career grand slam this week by claiming the green jacket that has eluded him so far in his career.

Top-ranked Scheffler tasted success at Augusta in 2022 and arrives on a hot streak after wins last month at the Arnold Palmer Championship and The Players Championship and a runner-up effort at the Houston Open.

The pair is joined by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who has yet to win a major championship but finished tied for second in the Masters in 2019.

The trio will tee off at 10:42AM local (8:12PM IST) on Thursday, just minutes after defending champion Jon Rahm will begin his bid.

Rahm will play with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion and American Nick Dunlap, who turned professional earlier this year after winning the American Express tournament on the PGA Tour in January.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, will make his 26th start at the Masters alongside Australian Jason Day and American Max Homa.

Immediately following McIlroy and Scheffler’s group will be a talented trio of reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark, 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

Related stories

Related Topics

Augusta Masters /

Tiger Woods /

Scottie Scheffler /

Rory McIlroy /

Jon Rahm /

PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Real Madrid vs Manchester City updates, UEFA Champions League: RMA v MCI lineups, Bellingham, Vinicius, Haaland start
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 180/6 (20 overs), Ashutosh, Shashank cameos in vain as SRH wins by 2 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings remain fifth and sixth in standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round; Hurkacz advances to second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Augusta Masters 2024: Scheffler to play with McIlroy in opening two rounds
    AFP
  2. Tiger Woods focused on ‘one more’ Masters win amid physical challenges
    Reuters
  3. Shubhankar is peaking at right time, can win gold at Paris Olympics: coach Jesse Grewal
    PTI
  4. Indian-American Akshay Bhatia wins Texas Open title, books Augusta Masters spot
    PTI
  5. Tiger Woods appears set for Augusta Masters start despite ankle, back injuries
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Candidates 2024 Live, Round 5: Gukesh vs Abasov; Vidit up against Caruana; Pragg to take on Nepomniachtchi
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Real Madrid vs Manchester City updates, UEFA Champions League: RMA v MCI lineups, Bellingham, Vinicius, Haaland start
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 180/6 (20 overs), Ashutosh, Shashank cameos in vain as SRH wins by 2 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table after PBKS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings remain fifth and sixth in standings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Djokovic dominates to reach Monte Carlo third round; Hurkacz advances to second round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment